|
|
Coudal, Edgar
Edgar Franklin "Ed" Coudal, 84, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida. Ed leaves behind his longtime partner and love, Martha Montague; his five children and their spouses: James Coudal (Heidi), Mary Beth Coudal (Chris Jones), John Coudal (Laurie), Brendan Coudal (Nicole), Mary Kate Sweeney (Jed), and Martha's children, Kristin (Jack) and Scott (Irene). He was lovingly known as "Bestefar," to his 12 grandchildren. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Ed was the son of Nels and Jenny (Halsor) Coudal. He graduated from Chicago's Steinmetz High School in 1952, and Northwestern University in 1956, earning a B.A. in Journalism. He married Mary Lou Wade of Chicago in 1957 and they lived in Baltimore and San Francisco while he served in the U.S. Army. Ed later joined the Chicago American newspaper as a reporter and went on to serve as an editor and writer for the Chicago Today newspaper. He worked for the Young & Rubicam advertising agency and the Pullman Corporation as a public relations executive. He founded Coudal & Associates, a public relations consultancy. The Coudals started family life in Skokie, IL, St. Joan of Arc parish, and then settled in Park Ridge, IL, Mary Seat of Wisdom parish. After divorcing, Ed moved to the Sarasota area 30 years ago, where he met Ms. Montague. He was a long time resident of Siesta Key. Edgar's love for Chicago and its history never wavered, nor did his passion for the Chicago Cubs. He was an active member of the Mensa community and had countless friends in common with Bill W. A life-long writer, painter and voracious reader, Ed was known for his sense of humor, intellect and good counsel. A private memorial service will be held.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019