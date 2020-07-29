1/
E.Diane Hewitt
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hewitt, E.Diane
Oct 4,1944 - Jul 15, 2020
Diane passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Diane was a Sarasota native having graduated from Sarasota High School. Off to Indiana University where she majored in both violin and Piano. After graduation she returned to Sarasota and set up her studio where she taught her students how to LOVE Music. She also played for Church of the Trinity 7225 Lockwood Ridge Rd. For 30+ years. She is survived by her daughter Amanda (Bryon) Endy and dear friend Alice. Her church family and friends ,too numerous too mention, were loved dearly and spoken of lovingly. Diane donated Her body to science through United Tissue Network. A service celebrating Diana's life will take place sometime post Co VID.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 29 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Veterans Funeral Care
830 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 524-9202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Veterans Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved