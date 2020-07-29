Hewitt, E.Diane

Oct 4,1944 - Jul 15, 2020

Diane passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Diane was a Sarasota native having graduated from Sarasota High School. Off to Indiana University where she majored in both violin and Piano. After graduation she returned to Sarasota and set up her studio where she taught her students how to LOVE Music. She also played for Church of the Trinity 7225 Lockwood Ridge Rd. For 30+ years. She is survived by her daughter Amanda (Bryon) Endy and dear friend Alice. Her church family and friends ,too numerous too mention, were loved dearly and spoken of lovingly. Diane donated Her body to science through United Tissue Network. A service celebrating Diana's life will take place sometime post Co VID.



