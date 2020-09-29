Pomponio, Edith "Edie" AlvaOct 25, 1924 - Sep 24, 2020Edith "Edie" Alva Pomponio of Port Charlotte, FL passed away on September 24, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1924 to Ramon and Monserrate Vargas in Ensenada, Puerto Rico. She was a Navy Wife and a wonderful Mom, Grandma, and homemaker.Survivors include her son Anthony and his wife Cindy in North Port FL; Granddaughter Rachel with her children; Makayla, Bryson and Trevor in Port Charlotte FL; Grandson Andrew, his wife Sarah with their children: Amber Lyn, Joseph and Andrew in Columbia S.C. She will be greatly missed by all.In lieu of flowers send donations to Tidewell Hospice.