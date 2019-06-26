Home

Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
1015 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 746-2111
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Home Westview
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1306 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL
View Map
Edith C. Deal Buttler Obituary
Deal Buttler, Edith C.
April 9, 1932 - June 24, 2019
Edith Deal Butler, born April 9, 1932, lovingly known as Edie, Mom, and her favorite, Muma, passed away peacefully on Monday June 24, 2019. A lifelong Florida resident, Edie is survived by Clair, her husband of nearly 67 years. She is also survived by her sister Alice Carruth (Norris), children Sherry Mattos (Bob); Connie Novak (Mike); Laurie Sheridan (Frank); and Jay (April) as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Matthew Lowe and Findley, Mike and Amy Lowe and Ava Grace, Thomas and Chelsea Novak and AnnaClair, Christopher Novak, Caitlin Sheridan, Charlie Sheridan, Giovanni Butler and Santo Butler.
Edie was loved, and made an impact on this world. As a young woman, Edie served as Sarasota's Sara de Sota Queen. She lived her faith, and faithfully served for decades at First Baptist Church and it's ministries. A supporter of education, Edie was an active member of P.E.O. Sisterhood, promoting educational opportunities for women, and various book clubs.
Edie supported her family, as the behind the scenes help at the Bradenton Small Animal Hospital, the loudest cheerleader at any event, the greatest babysitter, and keeping dad on the straight and narrow. She and Clair were world travelers – she was up for anything, and there are many who share memories of great adventures with her.
The family thanks Roberta Jackson and her staff at Serenity Gardens for their dignified care of Edie. Muma will be missed, but we celebrate the confidence that she is in heaven, and is surely enjoying those streets of gold she has told us about all our lives. Remember her smile, treasure your memories, and in lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the .
Visitation is scheduled Friday, June 28 from 4 to 6p.m. at Shannon Funeral Home Westview. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 29 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Bradenton 1306 Manatee Avenue West.
Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Online condolences can be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 26 to June 27, 2019
