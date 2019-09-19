|
Lomelo, Edith Marie
Sept. 2, 1934 - Sept. 16, 2019
The Lord called home Edith Marie Lomelo, she passed in comfort and deeply loved, surrounded by Family. Marie was a very kind and gentle soul, with a loving and generous heart and love of the Lord, gifted with such patient humility, and dedicated love for her family are accomplishments worth note. Marie was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and grandmother. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Michael W. of over 60 years, in 2013, her devoted son, Michael Anthony in 2012, parents Amos and Myrtle Wilborn, and siblings, Malcolm, Mildred, and Mary.
She was the daughter of Amos and Myrtle Wilborn, formerly of Akron, Ohio, where she grew up, and married her beloved husband Michael, where they raised four children. She is survived by her, son, Robin Lomelo,(Debra), daughters Cathy Rutherford, (Jeff), Lisa Neufeld,(Matthew) daughter in law Kim, sister, Alice Juanita (Neatzie) Samples of Akron, Ohio, 10 grandchildren Mitchell, Dante, Jon-Michael, Kristie, Jenny, Daniel, Allison, Jessica, Lauren, Sophia and 5 great grandchildren. The family takes great solace knowing that she will be reunited with her first love and beloved husband of over 60 years, and second born son, together again with our Heavenly Father.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Sarasota on Saturday, September 21, at 930 am. Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice. 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota Fl 34238 or the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019