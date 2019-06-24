|
|
|
Duggan-Stewart, Edith R.
June 8, 1926 - June 15, 2019
Edith R. Duggan-Stewart, 93, of Bradenton, FL, died on June 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 28th, at Colonial Chapel at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 North Orange Avenue. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 29th at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 24 to June 26, 2019
