LaRock-Krager, Edna
Dec 11 1923 - May 21 2020
Edna LaRock-Krager, 96, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 21 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on June 17 2020 at National Cemetary, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.