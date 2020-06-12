Edna LaRock-Krager
1923 - 2020-05-21
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaRock-Krager, Edna
Dec 11 1923 - May 21 2020
Edna LaRock-Krager, 96, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 21 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on June 17 2020 at National Cemetary, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved