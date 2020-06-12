Or Copy this URL to Share

LaRock-Krager, Edna

Dec 11 1923 - May 21 2020

Edna LaRock-Krager, 96, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 21 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on June 17 2020 at National Cemetary, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Family.



