Edna Mae Scheufler
1931 - 2020
Scheufler, Edna Mae
Oct 30, 1931 - Aug 27, 2020
Edna Mae Scheufler, 88, of Sarasota passed away on August 27, 2020. She was born in Dalton, Ohio on October 30, 1931 to the late Abe and Malinda (Miller) Shetler. Her childhood was spent in Ohio where she grew up one of ten siblings. She moved to Sarasota in 1948.
Edna Mae was mom and grandma to many and she will be remembered for her dedication, passion, love and care of children.
Her faith was central in her life. She was a member of Bayshore Mennonite Church for 71 years.
Preceded in death by her husband Wayne Scheufler Sr.
Survived by her children Wayne Jr. (Karin) Scheufler, Steven (Susan) Scheufler, Wesley (Annie) Scheufler, and Tamara Scheufler.
Also survived by her seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A private family ceremony will be held in honor of her memory.
For online tributes, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com



Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
