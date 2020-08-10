Jennings Braun, Edna Mayree

Jan 26, 1934 - Jul 30, 2020

Edna Mayree Jennings Braun, age 86, died at her Tuscon AZ home. She was born in Tampa FL, lived in Sarasota FL, graduating from Sarasota High School while studying piano at the Butler School of Music. She graduated with a BA degree in piano performance from the College - Conservatory of Music, Cincinnati, OH where she met the love of her life, Gilbert L. Braun. They were married at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, Sarasota FL and made their home in Cincinnati. Mayree was a homemaker, a mother, a church organist, a Silva Mind Control instructor, and a school bus driver. With her husband, Gil, she was instrumental in establishing the Healing Intercessions Ministry at Christ Church, Glendale, OH. She was a compassionate conservationist. Mayree was predeceased by her father, Samuel Smith Jennings, USN; her mother, Mayree Scarborough Jennings; and her husband, Gilbert L. Braun. Her survivors include her sister, Suzette Jennings Blue; half-sisters, Retha Jennings Hale and Anita Jennings Fairburn; her son Karl P. Braun; daughters Katherine Braun Morgan, Kristina Braun Mader, Kimberly E. Braun, and two nieces, three nephews, ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be live-streamed from the Facebook page of Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Tuscon AZ beginning at 1:00 p.m.. Sarasota, Saturday, September 12, 2020. Donations in her memory may be made to the National Parks Conservation Association or the Hungry Owl Project.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store