Edsel A. Campbell


1929 - 2020
Edsel A. Campbell Obituary
Campbell, Edsel A.
Jan 23, 1929 - Apr 3, 2020
Edsel Alexander Campbell, age 91, of Sarasota, FL passed on to be with his wife in heaven on Friday April 3, 2020. Edsel was born in Sarasota, FL and lived there all of his life. He served his country as a U.S. Army sergeant during the Korean War. He was stationed in Mannheim, Germany where he worked as an auto mechanic. Edsel was proud that the none of the trucks he was responsible for ever broke down. Edsel met his wife Virginia Campbell (Oliver) in early 1957 and they married in June. He worked as a cabinet maker and a glazier, employed by Alfab Corporation and Sarasota Glass & Mirror. He and Virginia raised five children. When he retired in 1994, Edsel and Virginia traveled to all fifty states, ending with Hawaii to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Edsel was a quiet, honest man who would give the shirt off his back to help another. He loved his time outside and especially enjoyed listening to birds and fishing. His fish stories were always the same; the fish never grew. Edsel is preceded in death by his son David (2013), and his wife Virginia (2015). He is survived by his daughters: Marcy Campbell (Michael Loos) of Wirtz, VA, Mary Anne Campbell (Randall Wright) of Wales, UK, Elizabeth Barham (Edward Barham) of Toccoa, GA and Darlene Urban (Christopher Urban) of Sarasota, FL. His grandchildren love him and will miss him: Diane Camu and husband Kyle Camu, Blaine Loos, Macy Campbell, Zachary Barham and wife Taylor and daughter Elena, Christopher Barham, Riley Urban, Jake Urban and Alyssa Glanville. He is also survived by his sister Lillian Beatrice Hardy, his brother Robert Campbell, and many nieces and nephews. Edsel will be buried at the family plot at Tatum Ridge Cemetery in Sarasota. Due to current CDC guidelines, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In Edsel's honor, please consider donations to Tatum Ridge Cemetery, a pioneer cemetery in Sarasota (checks payable to Tatum Ridge Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 7851 Campbell Road, Sarasota, FL 34240) or the Baldomero Lopez State Veterans Home. Arrangements are being made by Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
