Martinez Ronquillo, Eduardo
November 6, 1925 - January 4, 2020
Born in Camaguey, Cuba, Eduardo Pablo Martinez Ronquillo died from complications of pneumonia at Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. He was predeceased by his wife Josefina of 70 years of marriage, a sister Zoila and brother Ernesto in order of deaths. Eduardo was survived by his children Sonia, Ed Jr., and Lupe and his grandchildren Robert, Marisa, Alicea, and Kelsey, and great granddaughters Madison, Jillian and Josie (with another on the way from Alicea).
Eduardo's parents divorced when he was 10 and his mom moved to Havana with the three children to make her way in the world as a tailor/seamstress. At 19 years old, after a 6 month courtship in 1946, he married Josefina Herrera Sardiña and furthered his career in iron works and drafting with a prominent architectural company. Josefina was employed by the Havana American Embassy. In 1960 he, Josefina as well as extended family members, made the decision to leave Cuba in light of Fidel Castro's declaration of communism and certain repression. On September 11, 1960, they left Cuba for Miami. Three days later they arrived in Washington, DC where they procured a basement apartment where for three months they received and helped up to 14 other family members assimilate in the US.
Eduardo was hired by Atlas Machine and Iron Works. They worked hard and traveled the world both solo and with family, until their retirement brought them to Sarasota, Florida in 1986 to be close to Ed Jr. Lupe and Sonia eventually.
Ed lived a full life with many adventures peppering his existence. He left a legacy of love, travel, food, wine, sharp sense of humor and family. At his request, there will be no memorial services and his remains will be cremated. Ed had a great admiration for veterans and would donate to s when called upon. He is greatly missed by those whose lives he touched.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020