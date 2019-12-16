|
|
Stackhouse, Edward B
June 6, 1925 - Dec. 15, 2019
Edward B. Stackhouse, 94, of Port charlotte, FL passed away December 15, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1925 in Chicago, IL.
Edward was a United States Army Veteran PFC with the 30th Division Infantry and POW during WWII. He was President of Stackhouse Coal and Oil and was very involved with the Lions Club serving as President.
Edward is survived by his wife, Beverly (nee Wallace); three daughters, Nancy (Edward) Gajda, Donna (Jeff) Pavlovich, Karen (Richard) Dooley; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be announced and held at Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors in the New Year.
Guestbook: www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019