Boston, Edward

Jun 8, 1951 - May 15, 2020

Edward Boston, 68, of Palmetto, Florida, died on May 15, 2020. Services will be held at Viewing: 6-8 p on Friday May 22, 2020 at Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th St W Bradenton. Service will be Private. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary.



