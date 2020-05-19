Edward Boston
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boston, Edward
Jun 8, 1951 - May 15, 2020
Edward Boston, 68, of Palmetto, Florida, died on May 15, 2020. Services will be held at Viewing: 6-8 p on Friday May 22, 2020 at Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th St W Bradenton. Service will be Private. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Abundant Favor Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abundant Favor Mortuary
916 13th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34025
941-747-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved