Dillon, Edward

Jan 14, 1938 - Nov 24, 2020

Edward Howard Dillon of Sarasota Florida passed away November 24, 2020 at age 82 due to complications from Covid-19. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Ann Marie (LaFuze). Dear friend of Tere Roberts. Cherished brother of the late Kathleen Dillon (Bill) Machnovitz. Loving father of: Darlene (Larry) Cook, Barbara (Patrick) Gallagher, Mark Dillon, the late Michael Dillon and Douglas (Tammy) Dillon. Dearest uncle of Todd Machnovitz and Marci (Tom) Edmiston. Great uncle of Ella and Abbe Edmiston. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Tony (Kelly) Cook, Darryl Pauley (deceased), Brian (Denise) Pauley, Brad (Alex) Dillon, Melissa Dillon and Erika Dillon. 4 great grandchildren: Sam Cook, A.J. Cook, Meghan Pauley and Deaglan Dillon, also many devoted friends. A special thank you to Paul and Phil for being there, and most especially to Tere Roberts for her love, care, friendship and companionship over the last 20 years.

Ed loved motorcycles and rode them most of his life. Ed and Ann were longtime members of the Cincinnati Cavalier Motorcycle Club. They did a lot of "good deeds" during their time with the C.C.M.C. Ed and Ann were also avid boaters. Ed was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary using his boats to "help" anytime it was needed and…one heck of a water skier in his day. He was loved and he will be missed!

Due to Covid-19 there will not be any funeral at this time. The family will hold a

Celebration of Life at a later date.



