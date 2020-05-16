Bastic, Edward G.
Jan 12, 1947 - May 14, 2020
Edward G. Bastic, 73, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 14, 2020. Services will be held at Oak Lawn, Illinois. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel.
Jan 12, 1947 - May 14, 2020
Edward G. Bastic, 73, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 14, 2020. Services will be held at Oak Lawn, Illinois. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 16 to May 19, 2020.