Page, Edward Hamilton, Sr.
Nov 28, 1926 - Jun 22, 2020
Edward Hamilton Page, Sr., died peacefully at the Sarasota Bay Club, his home for the past 14 years. He was 93 years old and had suffered from Alzheimer's Disease and complications of Diabetes Mellitus. His wife of sixty years, Chorale (Cook) Page, passed away in 2008.
Ed was born in Chicago, the youngest of three children of Roscoe A. and Helena (Burgess) Page. As a youngster he was educated at a French school in Geneva, Switzerland and later in Evanston, IL. In 1942 at age 16 he attended Swarthmore College, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in two and a half years as part of the wartime officers' training program. After a brief stint in the Navy, he returned to Evanston for graduate school in physics at Northwestern University.
His life quickly changed when he met the love of his life, Chorale Cook. After their marriage in 1948, Ed began his long career in marketing, primarily at Proctor & Gamble in Cincinnati from 1949 to 1966. Thereafter he joined American Cyanamid in New Jersey and then Lever Bros. before starting his own company Scott-Page, creating and marketing several home improvement products.
Meanwhile Ed and Chorale produced three children and led busy, active lives, enjoying tennis, paddleball, music and singing, volunteering in church and community organizations including the Hyde Park Methodist Church, United World Federalists, and the Queen City Association. After retirement Edward became an active leader of Business Executives for National Security (BENS), the Center for Positive Living, and at the Sarasota Bay Club. Residents there remember his work on the Scoop Newsletter, where – always the punster – he referred to himself as the Editorial Page. Throughout he was a committed philanthropist in support of many humanitarian causes.
A tall (6'5"), strikingly handsome man, Ed was warm and gracious, with a complimentary word for everyone and a skill in bringing people together. He was deeply engaged with all whom he met and maintained close relationships throughout his life. A talented musician, he would serenade friends and family on the piano or flute, often wearing his jaunty beret.
He is survived by his son Edward Page Jr. and wife Marilyn Tressel and their children Alexandra Page and Nicholas Page; daughter Maya Page and husband Michael Pearce; and daughter Beverly St. Clair and husband Larry St. Clair and their children Page St. Clair (m. Sam Kingery) and Dan St. Clair (m. Louisa Bufardeci), and his two great granddaughters.
Ed's family wishes to deeply thank his exemplary caregivers who have done so much to make his recent years safe and comfortable as well as enriched by their friendships.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Planned Parenthood (plannedparenthood.org) and the Roskamp Institute (roskampinstitute.org).
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons – Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.