Edward Hyde
1937 - 2020
Hyde, Edward
Dec 22, 1937 - Sep 1, 2020
Edward Hyde passed peacefully on to the next stage of his journey at Hospice House surrounded by his Family. He leaves behind his loving Wife of nearly 60 years Maureen, two Sons Paul and Martin, two Daughters Maria and Lisa. His legacy also includes four Grandsons Edward, James, Ben and Jasiu, as well as a Grandaughter Charlotte named after his late Mother.
Edward was born in London just before the second World War in London, England. He had three Sisters Pat, Marian and Christine with Christine surviving his passing.
The story of Edward's life reads like many who achieved The American dream from humble beginnings. He left school at 15 to support his Family and when he went home with his first wage packet of two pounds and 10 shillings he gladly gave two pounds to his Mother and lived for the week off the ten shillings. He worked hard and found opportunity in a new technology of the era which was the photocopier business where he started in London working for an American company. He saved his money and learned the industry over the next 10 years sufficiently to found what became one of the most successful businesses of its type in London. He was very proud to be able to show his Mother the symbol of his success the Rolls Royce car he'd purchased that he'd vowed to her as a kid that he'd one day own. Many years later he was the proud owner of thoroughbred racehorses which bring us to the message of his story. One of his horses won a race at a famous race track and one of his sons Martin said to him "Wow it must feel incredible to have come so far to be in this winners circle as an owner" to which he replied "The journey was more interesting than the destination" which illustrates a man who realized that it's not what you have that's important but how you live life's journey . Edward Hyde lived it well and everyone who met him is richer today for the experience.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
