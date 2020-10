Or Copy this URL to Share

Haese, Edward J

Dec 19, 1947 - Oct 10, 2020

Ed Haese, 72, of Venice FL and Buffalo NY died in Buffalo. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda, brothers Richard (Karen) & William, sisters Donna Panowicz (Richard) & Sandra Long (James), nieces and nephew.

After retiring from the Federal Gov. Ed enjoyed managing his rental properties and spending time with his family and dogs. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.



