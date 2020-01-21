|
Liedke, Edward J
Nov 24, 1921 - Jan 17, 2020
Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mary. Leaves behind 3 sons, Fred (Betty) of Murphy, NC, Ed of Bradenton, FL, and Larry (Leah) of Arcadia, FL. Also 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Ed and Mary were married in 1944 in Sarasota, FL and honorably discharged from the Coastguard in 1946. Ed and Mary made their home in Bradenton, where he was a builder until he retired. Other than his family, his passion was fishing. He was still throwing a cast net (that he made himself) into his 90's and never met a mullet he didn't like. Viewing will be held at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton on Friday, January 24, 2020 starting at 1:30 with services at 2:00 and burial at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs for their PTSD and seeing eye dogs.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020