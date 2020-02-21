|
O'Brian, Edward J.
Feb. 19, 2020 - Apr. 27, 1930
Edward J. O'Brian passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 a few weeks shy of his 90th birthday.
Ed taught music for 35 years in the Hauppauge Schools, and was a member of the Suffolk County Music Educators Assoc. He was also a member and past president of the Bayberry Beach and Tennis Club in Islip, N.Y., a long time member of Southward Ho C.C. in Bay Shore N.Y, and of Mission Valley C.C. in Laurel Fla.
He will be missed by his wife of 87 years, Barbara (Buys), his sons, Robert (Bridget), Richard (Lisa), and 3 grandchildren Brittany, Conor and Carrigan. They will all miss his amazing whiskey sours and incredibly well timed sense of humor.
A celebration of Eds life will be held in April. Memorial condolences can be sent to Tidewell Hospice.
