Johanson, Edward
January 31, 1938 - April 24, 2019
Edward Joe Johanson, 81, of Sarasota, FL and Estes Park, CO passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 in Sarasota, surrounded by family. Born in Omaha, NE he was the son of Arnold 'Joe' and Blanche Johanson.
He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1960, earned a master's degree from Tuck School of Business in 1962 and proudly served as a member of the Air National Guard in Detroit, MI.
Edward's professional career spanned over thirty years at General Motors Corporation where he served as Director of Fixed Income Investments and as a member of the Board of Directors of Motors Insurance Company.
Upon his retirement in 1996, he and his wife, Cynthia left their home of over twenty five years in Garden City, NY to settle in Sarasota, FL spending summers in Estes Park, CO. A faithful and giving man, Ed served on the vestry at St. Francis of Assisi Anglican church in Estes Park, CO and at Westcoast Center in Sarasota, FL. More importantly his generosity is well known by his friends. People from all backgrounds and countries considered him a friend as far away as Jamaica, Madeira, and Turkey.
His appreciation for the arts & nature led him to volunteer at Selby Gardens in Sarasota and to travel around the country and the world. He became interested in visiting as many national parks as possible. Experiences he afforded others delighting him as much as his companions.
A wonderful husband, father and grandfather, his impeccable integrity, irreverent sense of humor, immeasurable intelligence and his magnanimous nature will forever leave a mark on all who had the good fortune of knowing him.
Edward is preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia, and is survived by his son Erik, his daughter Jennifer and husband Eddy, and his granddaughter Madison.
Memorial services will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Westcoast Center at 403 North Washington Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34236 and on Saturday, June 22 at St. Francis of Assisi Anglican church located at 3480 St Francis Way, Estes Park, CO 80517.
Published in Herald Tribune on May 28, 2019