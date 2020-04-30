Edward Keegan
1924 - 2020
Keegan, Edward
May 14, 1924 - Apr 26, 2020
Edward J Keegan, age 95, of Venice Florida, passed away on April 26, 2020. Ed was born in Dublin, Ireland on May 14, 1924 to Patrick and Mary Frances Keegan. Ed married Sarah (Farrell) on June 17, 1950. They remained married for 53 years until Sarah's passing in 2004. Ed, Sarah and family emigrated to the United States in March, 1958 and moved to Rochester, NY. Ed worked for RT French Co. in Rochester and subsequently for the Xerox Corporation from which he retired in 1987. Ed was an avid golfer and won many awards over the years. He won the RT French Presidents cup nine times and the Waterford Golf Club Championship in Venice, FL in 1994. Ed is survived by daughter Miriam Dean, Anchorage, Alaska, son Derek (Becky) Dayton, Ohio, grandson Derek (Marissa) of Boise Idaho, great grandson Deklen Dean, and granddaughter Diana Dean of Boise, Idaho. In addition, Ed is survived by two sisters, Veronica and Delores as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was a member of our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice. The family wishes to thank Visiting Angel Maureen Kelly, Harbor Chase of Venice Retirement Home and Tidewell Hospice. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
