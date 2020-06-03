Wheeler, Edward L
Oct 13, 1919 - May 31, 2020
Dr. Edward L. Wheeler, a long-time resident of both Jaffrey, NH, and Sarasota, FL, died on Sunday, 31 May 2020. He was one hundred years old.
Born on 13 October 1919 in Lynn, MA, to Max and Annie Wheeler, Edward was one of two children. He and his brother, Herbert, grew up quickly. By the age of seven, Edward was driving a horse-drawn cart, helping his grandfather distribute Yiddish, Russian, and German newspapers. By fourteen, he was operating his mother's car and delivering seltzer and soft drinks for his family's bottling company.
After receiving an undergraduate degree from the University of Maine, Edward continued his education at the University of Maryland, where he received an Army ROTC dental degree. During his service, he was assigned to the US Army Dental Corps to treat both his fellow troops and their German war prisoners.
Following his honorable discharge as Captain, Edward married S. Ruth Selikovitz, and in 1947, he opened a private dental practice, which he proudly operated until his retirement. Edward later married Ann Murphy, and the couple remained together until her death in 1988.
In 1992, he and Ann Baker Carner wed, and shortly thereafter, they built their dream home on Thorndike Pond in Jaffrey, NH, with Edward's trusty backhoe, Big Bertha. It was the second house he constructed there. A lover of water, he enjoyed boating on the peaceful lake in the summertime.
Each winter, he repaired to Sarasota, FL, and lived at Peppertree on Siesta Key's Crescent Beach. There, he went fishing with friends and sat beside the pool for hours while neighbors stopped by to visit. Ten years ago, Dr. and Mrs. Wheeler permanently moved to the Glenridge on Palmer Ranch, a short distance away.
With a voracious appetite for knowledge, Edward read multiple daily newspapers and subscribed to several periodicals, including ones on health, science, and automobiles. He regularly attended seminars on archeology, foreign affairs, and personal finance.
It is a wealthy soul who counts numerous good friends. Edward Wheeler made lifelong relationships wherever he went, and he is loved by many.
Edward is survived by his three children—Susan Smith, Jane Burritt, and Gary Wheeler—their children, and their grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Charles Carner and Jodi Carner Higgins, and their daughters.
Dr. Wheeler was buried with his wife Ann's ashes at Sarasota National Cemetery on 4 June 2020. Friends and family wishing to celebrate Edward's life are encouraged to make donations in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.