Sound Choice Cremation & Burials
4609 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34233
941-312-6371
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gulf and Bay Club clubhouse
Edward Lawlor


1948 - 2019
Edward Lawlor Obituary
Lawlor, Edward
July 29, 1948 - July 27, 2019
Edward (Bobby) Robert Lawlor 70 years old of Sarasota, FL was born in New Haven, Connecticut under the Catholic faith to Theresa Baldetti Lawlor and Edward Robert Lawlor Sr. He attended East Haven High School and graduated in 1966. He worked as a carpenter, painter, and handy man. He worked at Gulf and Bay Club for the last 13 years. He was a multi-talented musician, a phenomenal guitarist, lyricist and performer. He played in many bands including The Bad Seed, Right Little Boy, Panic Squad, Atomic Passion, The Slashers and BC Kaos. He was an artist, with a collective of over 40 unique hand-built slide guitars. He liked to draw and was an avid writer of songs, poetry and short stories. He is survived by his wife Gail Renee, son Max, and daughter Julia. He is also survived by his brothers Michael, Sean, Kevin, and his sisters Bunny and Karen. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Robert Sr., mother Theresa, brother John, and nephew Shane. His memorial will take place Sept. 7th, 2019 between 1-5 PM at The Gulf and Bay Club clubhouse.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
