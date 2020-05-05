Or Copy this URL to Share

Skorupa, Edward Lawrence "Ed"

Jan 2, 1924 - May 3, 2020

Edward Lawrence "Ed" Skorupa, 96, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 3, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. There will be no Services at this time.



