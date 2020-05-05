Edward Lawrence "Ed" Skorupa
Skorupa, Edward Lawrence "Ed"
Jan 2, 1924 - May 3, 2020
Edward Lawrence "Ed" Skorupa, 96, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 3, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. There will be no Services at this time.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
