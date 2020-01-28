Home

Edward Lines


1947 - 2020
Edward Lines Obituary
Lines, Edward
Jan. 26, 1947 - Jan. 24, 2020
Edward Franklin Lines, 72, of Englewood, Florida passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa.
Born on January 26, 1944 in Peoria, Illinois to the late Edward and Catherine Workman, Eddie served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Viet Nam era. He received a Purple Heart and was a member of the Marine Corp League, V.F.W., , the Purple Heart Club, and Fellowship Church.
He is pre-deceased by a brother, Charles Lines
Survivors include two daughters: Monique Dreier and Jessica Williams both of Nokomis, Florida; two sisters: Patricia (John) Keiser of Peoria, Illinois and Catherine Edwards of Elkhart, Indiana; three brothers: James (Deb) Lines of No. Pekin, Illinois; Benjamin Lines of Creve Coeur, Illinois; Michael Lines of Farmington, Illinois; dear friend: Bill (Diane) Cross of Englewood; four grandchildren, one great grandson and one great granddaughter.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2 Pm until 4 Pm and 6 Pm until 8 Pm at Englewood Community Funeral Home 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34224. Funeral service will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 Am at the funeral home with Pastor Garry Clark, Officiating. Burial will be on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1 Pm with Marine Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in memory of Edward Lines .
You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
