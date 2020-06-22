Edward McDonald
1933 - 2020
McDonald, Edward
Aug 9, 1933 - Jun 19, 2020
Edward McDonald, 86, of Port Charlotte, FL. Formerly of Southington, CT, passed away on June 19th at home after a long illness.
Ed was born in Boston, MA to Charles and Loretta McDonald. After graduating high school in Waterbury, CT, he joined the Army during the Korean War.
As a young man, he worked in construction, trucking and sales before ownership of a baby furniture and lighting store. In his final working years, he owned Employers Reference Source, a pre-employment background business which is still owned and operated by his daughter, Lori. After retirement in 2003, he resided in Southington, CT before moving to Port Charlotte in 2007.
Ed was an avid golfer with membership at Indian Hill Golf Course in Newington, CT for 25 years and Riverwood Golf Club in Port Charlotte, FL for 13 years. Besides golfing, he loved to fly and owned a Cessna 172 in his younger years and flew in rented aircraft in Punta Gorda, FL with his dear friend, Harry. He enjoyed cruising and dining out with friends and organizing many get togethers including his poker group in the Riverwood development. As a member of the Elks and Kiwanis, he had many enjoyable years.
He is survived and his memories will be carried on by his wife of 21 years, Mary Ann McDonald; his children Edward McDonald, Jr., Lori Kecskes and husband Steven , and Ryan McDonald; grandchildren Kara Turmel, Eric Turmel, Michael McDonald and wife Lauren, Quinlyn McDonald, and Ashton McDonald; brother-in –law Edward Szymanel and wife Marie; and many nieces and nephews and great friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S. Biscayne Blvd., North Port on Tuesday, June 23rd from 5-6:30 pm. To share a memory of Ed or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com




Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
