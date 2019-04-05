|
Corns, III, Edward Meredith
July 3, 1946 - April 3, 2019
Ed Corns was born July 3rd, 1946 in Kingsport, TN. He was raised on Long Island, NY in Centerport. Mr. Corns attended New Hampton College Prep High School (NH) and attended Tulane University, graduating from college in 1968. After finishing college at Tulane, he entered into USAF pilot training in 1969. His military career, with the Air Force lasted until 1978. After his active service with the Air Force, Mr. Corns served in the New Jersey Air National Guard for an additional 15 years until 1993. Ed enjoyed a career as an Airline Pilot, joining People Express, in 1983 and ending his flying career with Continental Airlines in 2006. Ed and Shirley (Sam) Corns married in 1982. The Corns' relocated to Venice/Nokomis, FL in 1993 to be close to parents and family settling in Calusa Lakes. Ed was an avid golfer and was a member of Mission Valley. He was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Mr. Corns is pre-deceased by his Mother (Pearl), his Father (Edwin Jr.), his Sister (Barbara) and his son (Travis). He is survived by his wife (Sam), his Son (Edwin IV), his stepsons (Michael and Robert), his Grandchildren (Hoyt, Harrison, Heather, Gracie, Robert Jr., Brittany and Anya) and his Nephews/Nieces (Todd, Scott, Carrie and John). Ed also had 3 great-grandchildren – Ariana, Aden and Adeline. Most of all Ed Corns loved his family and he loved his country… A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera Street, Venice, FL 34285. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Marks Episcopal Church OR the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019