Questionati, Jr.,
Edward
Oct 01, 1929 - Jun 09, 2019
Edward Questionati, Jr., 89, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 09, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons at Palms Memorial Park.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 12 to June 13, 2019
