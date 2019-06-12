Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Questionati
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Questionati Jr.


1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Edward Questionati Jr. Obituary
Questionati, Jr.,
Edward
Oct 01, 1929 - Jun 09, 2019

Edward Questionati, Jr., 89, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 09, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons at Palms Memorial Park.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.