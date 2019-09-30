|
|
Johnson, Sr., Edward Reginald
Dec 26, 1932 - Sept 22, 2019
Edward Reginald Johnson, Sr., 86, of Garner, N.C. (formerly of Sarasota, Florida) passed away peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019 surround by loved ones.
Reg was born to Edward Blume Johnson and Violet Madelyn McNeer on December 26, 1932 in Hinton, W. Va. He graduated from South Charleston High School and received degrees from West Virginia University, Marshall University, and the University of South Florida. Reg also serviced in the US Navy on the USS Plymouth Rock (LSD 29).
Reg was a much beloved band director and high school administrator at Brookside Middle School and Sarasota High School and Sarasota Middle School. He left a musical legacy that now spans the country.
He was married to Carolyn Ann Schroath for 61 years. Reg is survived by a daughter Deborah and her husband Chuck Cavanaugh, their daughters Carolyn and Madelyn and a great grandson, Ezra. He is also survived by his son Edward R. Johnson, II and his wife Kathy, and their children Edward R. Johnson III, (Ned), Miranda, and Laine. He also leaves behind a brother, Dr. Charles E. Johnson, his wife Georgia, and their children Chris and Michele and several great nieces and nephews. Reg was predeceased by a son David A. Johnson in June.
A concelebration between White Memorial Presbyterian Church and Holy Trinity Anglican Church will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Willow Spring, NC with Rev. Ed Johnson and Rev. John Yates, III celebrating Reg's life.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019