Fox, Edward Ronald "Ron"

Jul 5, 1932 - Oct 2, 2020

Edward Ronald Fox, known as Ron, died Friday October 2, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia and Lymphoma. He was the loving husband of his first wife Phyllis Fox and Joan Fox, his wife of thirty-three years; loving father of Julia, Neil and David Fox; loving grandfather of Loretta and Edward Lockwood; and loving great-grandfather of Ellie June Hathaway; loving stepfather of Ellen and Gabriel DeMatteo, Susan and Mathew Mandeltort; loving step-grandfather of Nicole and Joseph DeMatteo and Molly and Annica Mandeltort. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, he was a sailor, skier and runner, who ran twenty marathons (including finishing under three hours in the Boston Marathon) and was a Race Director of the first Chicago Marathon, as well as a fine wine enthusiast, outstanding story and joke teller, lover of opera, symphony and theater and the University of Michigan. After moving from Chicago to Sarasota in 1995 he and Joan were two of the founders of the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism in Sarasota. Contributions in his memory can be made to CHJ, 3023 Proctor Road, Sarasota FL 34231. His ashes will be interred at the Sarasota National (Veterans) Cemetery. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic no memorial service is planned at this time but his life will be celebrated by all who knew and loved him. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store