Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
Edward "Bubba" Speights Jr. Obituary
Speights, Jr. , Edward "Bubba"
May 31, 1945 - Sept 12, 2019
Edward "Bubba" Speights, Jr. , 74, of Sarasota , Florida , died on Sept 12, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 , at Payne Chapel AME Church , 1910 Central Ave. Sarasota, Fl. . Services will be held at 2:00pmon Friday, September 20, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery , 9810 SR 72 Sarasota, Fl. . Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota .
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
