Clark, Edward T
Jan 21, 1943 - Sep 3, 2019
Edward Thomas Clark died suddenly Tuesday September 03 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Edward is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jill; sons Edward Jr, Thomas (wife Melissa) and two adored granddaughters, Zoe and Mia. He is also survived by his beloved baby sister, Amy Sue; sisters Lindy, Cindy, brother Thomas and many nieces and nephews.
Edward was born in NewCastle, PA. He was raised in Shaker Heights, OH and attended Miami University and Kent State University. He served two years active duty in Vietnam from 1960-1962 where he developed a passion for HAM radio (K8ZM), which he enjoyed for the remainder of his life. He retired as the Fire Chief for the city of Kent, OH where he and his wife Jill raised their two sons. Edward was an avid painter, wood-carver, reader and story teller. He moved to Nokomis, FL in 2002 where he enjoyed 17 years of retirement.
A private military memorial service and burial will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a date later in September.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's name may be made to either the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org) or the SPCA Florida Adoptions Center (www.spcaflorida.org).
