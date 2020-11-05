Molnar, Edward Thomas

Jan 13, 1942 - Nov 3, 2020

Edward Thomas Molnar, of Sarasota passed away suddenly on November 3, 2020 at the age of 78, he was born January 13, 1942 in Chicago Illinois.

He is survived by his loving wife Carol Molnar, Sister Gail Torres and Brothers Roger Molnar (Judy) and George Molnar.

He is preceded in death by his parents Edward & Margaret Molnar.

Edward will be remembered for his larger than life personality and his generosity.

Services will be held at a later date, Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.



