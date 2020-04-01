|
Bartlett, Edward Totterson Bartlett lll
Apr 15, 1938 - Feb 23, 2020
Edward Totterson Bartlett lll (Ted) died at home Sunday , February 23, 2020, after a lengthy illness. A long time resident of Chagrin Falls , Ohio and Hiram, Ohio, Ted was born April 15, 1938 in Cleveland , Ohio and had lived in Venice for the last 13,years. Ted grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and attended Hawken School. He graduated from Phillips Andover Academy, received his B.S. from Cornell Univ. in 1960 and his Ph.D. In Philosophy from University of Washington, Seattle. He was a tenured professor at Cleveland State University for 30 years, specializing in biomedical ethics and brain death. He was an adjunct professor at CWRU School of Medicine and served on the Bio Ethics Committee. In addition to teaching Ted and his wife Molly were leaders in the certified organic farm movement in Ohio and created Silver Creek Farm in Hiram. Ted is survived by his wife, Molly Collins Bartlett, son Chip Bartlett (Dil) stepchildren Lisa Gibbon ( Dan Wells), Christopher Gibbon ( Elise Waits), Katherine Kaminski (Jason) and loving grandfather to Akash, Rangana, and Kavishka Bartlett (Santa Ana, CA), Sam Meyer (Venice,FL), Keegan and Kaila Crosby (Seattle) Maggie, Georgia and Alice Gibbon (Arlington, Va) and Kenna and Owen Kaminski (Longmont, CO). Ted is also survived by his twin sisters Cecilia Distad ( Richard) and Betsy Saunders (Donald) all of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Private burial will be at Lake View Cemetery, Cleveland , Ohio this summer. The family thanks Tidewell Hospice for their love and support. In memory donations may be made to Tidewellhopice.org, or to Hawken School ( Hawken.edu).
