Neff, Edwin Christian
January 5, 1930 - February 23, 2019
Ed was born in Irvington, NJ and raised in Maplewood where he attended Columbia High School competing and often starring in track and football. He later graduated from Montclair State Teacher's College which he attended on a track scholarship.
In his career Ed worked for IBM, Pete, Marwick and Mitchell, taught math and coached at a private military school in Jersey and retired after 25 years with American Trading and Production Co in Baltimore.
After retirement Ed moved to Sarasota where he acquired a real estate license and shortly after going to work as a Realtor he met and married fellow Realtor, Donna Neff. The two worked together as a top performing team for the next 25 years and had recently celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary.
Ed is pre-deceased by his brother, Walter Neff, as well as by his first wife and the mother of his children, Marcia. He is survived by his wife, Donna and three wonderful children, daughter Laura (Tom), daughter Amy (Gerry) and son Kyle (Natalie). He is also survived by four beautiful granddaughters, Alix, Laura, Molly and Cindy.
Ed loved life for all it was worth. He was engaged and engaging, often the life of the party, bursting with energy and enthusiasm. He was also a loyal friend, a deeply caring father, and devoted husband and he cherished his beloved toy poodle, Peaches. He loved travelling and exploring the far reaches of the earth (by land and by sea) with Donna and dear friends, Jack & Karen and Jim & Susan. Ed also relished playing league tennis up until age 87 when a shoulder injury finally sidelined him.
We will miss his laughter, his spirit, his fabulous cooking and I will always miss dancing in the rain with him.
His ashes will be scattered at sea and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
For those who so desire donations in Ed's honor may be made to Tidewell Hospice on Rand Blvd in Sarasota or to a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019