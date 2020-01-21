|
|
Griffiths, Edwin
Jan 6, 2020
Edwin Weaver Griffiths Jr, 80, of Venice passed away January 6, 2020 at his home. He was born to the late Edwin Weaver Griffiths Sr and Mary Carolyn Flemming Griffiths on July 26, 1939 in Detroit, MI.
He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Ed grew up in Beaver Falls, PA and attended high school in Oil City, PA. He received his BA of chemistry from Drexel Institute of Technology. He completed graduate studies at Franklin and Marshall in Lancaster, PA and received his master's degree from Penn Morton University. He was a chemist for Scott Paper in the foam division later being promoted to manager of sales and administration. He retired from Scott as the manager of quality control and environmental affairs for the division. Ed was an active boy scout and the first of his troop to become Eagle Scout and was also the first in his troop to receive the "Pro Deo Et Patria". Ed was also an active Mason served as High Priest in the Royal Arch Chapter 43 in Lancaster PA as well as past Master of the Laurel Springs 237 Lodge F & AM and he was a certified Varsity football official for 25 years for the NJFOA.
Survivors include his three sons: Edwin W. Griffiths III (Catherine) of Magnolia, NJ, Philip S. Griffiths (Stacey) of Peachtree City, GA and Brian F. Griffiths (Eliana) of Leesburg, NJ, one brother, G. Gene Griffiths (Violet) of Tucson, AZ, grandchildren: Brittany, Stephanie, Shannon, Philip, Carl, Edwin IV, Jenna and Aaron, one great-grandchild, Tammy.
In addition to his parents Edwin was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Louise Kay and daughter, Tamara Griffiths Woodruff (Craig).
A memorial celebration of his life will be 1:00 p.m. February 15, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Venice, Fl.
Please sign his online guest book at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020