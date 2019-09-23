|
|
Giaconia, Eileen M.
June 27, 1924 - Sept. 19, 2019
Eileen Giaconia, 95, of Venice Fl, formerly of Brooklyn N.Y, Lattingtown N.Y, and Ft. Myers Beach peacefully left us into the arms of angels, Thursday evening with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband Fred in 2008. Eileen was the last of both her and Fred's siblings to make the trip from this life. She leaves her three daughters Eileen Schwarz (Gary), Joan Raasch (Bill), Donna Barrett (Bill) a granddaughter Dianne Schwarz and husband Nelson Lau and a great-granddaughter Audrey, along with many caring nieces and nephews.
She was also loved by many step-grandchildren and their families. Our Mom embodied all the good qualities a mother should possess love, kindness, generosity, patience and a joy for life. She and Dad shared 63 years of many fun filled times with family and friends, and she loved to entertain. She always looked forward to visiting her girls and cruising with Dad. Mom loved to sing and dance, and knew the words to all the 40's tunes. She especially looked forward to visiting her great-granddaughter and doing crafty things.
We want to thank the family oriented staff of the Windsor of Venice for the loving care and attention they gave to Mom these last few years.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, September 26th, 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with burial following at Venice Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38108. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019