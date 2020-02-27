|
|
McKenzie, Eileen
August 11, 1934 - February 11, 2020
Eileen N. McKenzie of Sarasota, Florida formerly of Chicago, Illinois. She was retired Vice President of Pioneer Trust & Savings Bank in Chicago. A member of Sar-1-Court #79 (A great court). Eilum IVE # 18 Past Member of Nyla Temple #152
Member of Past Potentates Ladies Group (Sahib Cabiri), Member & Deacon of Northminister Presbyterian Church.
Her husband Al "Spuds" McKenzie of 58 years & her brother Alexander (Duke) Gilberts predeceased her.
She is survived by dear friends; Sean and Kathy O'Hagan of Minooka, Illinois, Weston O'Hagan of Elmhurst, Illinois, Dr. Johnathon O'Hagan of Washington DC, Niece Carrie Lee Mock (Don) of North Richland Hills Texas, Scott Gilberts Nephew of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Brother-in-law Ray McKenzie
Nephew Raymond R. McKenzie (Nan) Garret Park, MD.,
Nephew Ryan R. McKenzie (Claire) of Park Ridge, Illinois,
Cathy Marinez of Barrington, WI. Colleen Koons (Mark) of Bartlett, Illinois.
Memorial Services will be held at Sunnyside Chapel,
on Saturday, March 14, 2020 @ 2:00PM.
Chaplain Jarvis Hochstedler Presiding.
In Lieu of Flowers – Donations please made to Sunnyside Foundation.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 8, 2020