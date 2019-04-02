|
|
Porter, Eileen
Feb 22, 1924 - Mar 8, 2019
Eileen Porter 95, passed away Friday March 8, 2019 at Serenity Gardens. She was born in Limerick, Ireland to Joseph and Ann Parsons. The family moved to London, England when she was 16 yrs old where she eventually met an American soldier stationed there.
She immigrated to the U.S., living first in Bowling Green, KY and later Indianapolis, IN where she raised her family. Eileen worked for Citizens Gas and Coke Utilities in Indianapolis for a number of years and made many lifelong friends. Health issues made a move to Bradenton, FL necessary in 2004.
She is predeceased by husband Benjamin Porter; 2 brothers, 3 sisters and 2 nieces.
She is survived by daughter Rita Klaasse (Ron) Ellenton, FL; son Terence Porter (Elaine) Rohnert Park, CA and son Kevin Porter (Joan) Greenfield, IN; 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; 1 great, great grandchild; 1 sister and numerous other relatives in England.
Memorial Mass will be at 11:30 am on April 6, 2019 at St. Frances X. Cabrini Parrish, 12001 69th St. E., Parrish, FL 34219 with interment immediately following.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Serenity Gardens for the care, kindness and understanding given to our mother while in your care.
Rest in Peace, Mom
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2019