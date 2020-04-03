|
Strauss, Eileen
Sep 26, 1945 - Mar 24, 2020
Eileen Strauss, 74, of Sarasota, passed from this life on March 24, 2020, her husband and son at her side. Service arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced in the coming weeks.
She was born Eileen A. Gillis on the island of Cape Breton, in Inverness, Nova Scotia on September 26, 1945. Her parents, Donald F. and Margaret "Peg" (McClellan) Gillis immigrated to the United States with Eileen and her brother Melvin in 1949; settling in Winn, Michigan. Her first years were spent in Winn until her family moved to Mt. Pleasant, Michigan where Eileen attended Sacred Heart Academy. She was a graduate of the Class of 1963.
On May 20, 1966 she married the love of her life, Robert Strauss. In 1967 Eileen and Bob were blessed with their son, Troy. They remained in Mt. Pleasant until 1972 when they moved to Sarasota, Florida. Eileen entered Real Estate sales in Michigan in 1971 and after her move to Sarasota continued in the field. Along with her husband Bob, Eileen was very involved in residential and commercial real estate for many years. Eileen and Bob also co-owned Kliens Rubbish Removal & Recycling (which started the first recycling efforts in the Sarasota-Bradenton area) until its sale in 1998. Never forgetting her Cape Breton roots, Eileen and Bob enjoyed many years of winter and summer months spent at their cottage on the shore, near Port Hood.
To her friends, she was someone to whom they could always turn for a sympathetic ear, a kind word, or a bit of good advice. She was known for her incredibly warm personality, infectious laugh, and a heart that had tremendous depth of feeling. To her family she was the center of everything. An ever present source of strength and guidance to her nieces, nephews, and to her numerous cousins with whom she remained close throughout her life. To her husband Bob, she will always be his only love and to her son Troy, she will forever be a shining example of strength, courage, and love. She will be missed!
As mentioned, Eileen is survived by her husband Bob, by her son Troy, and by her brother Melvin Gillis. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews and many wonderful cousins. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Peg, and by her sister Elaine Gillis.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020