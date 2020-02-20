|
|
Flannelly, Elaine
Nov 22, 1943 - Feb 5, 2020
Elaine M. (Correiro) Flannelly of Venice passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born November 22, 1943 in Somerville, MA to the late Anthony Correiro and Annette (Farinella) Correiro. Elaine will be remembered as a warm and caring wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jim Flannelly of Venice, sons, Mark Rogers (Toni), Bryan Rogers and Jay Flannelly, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, sisters, Diane Joyce and Valerie Correiro (fiancé-David Ponziano), and a nephew, Christopher Joyce.
In addition to her parents Elaine is preceded in death by her nephew, Michael Joyce as well as a brother-in- law, Richard Joyce
Funeral services were in Stoneham, MA earlier this month.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the or the P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020