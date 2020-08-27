1/
Elaine M. Loring
1926 - 2020
Loring, Elaine M.
May 21, 1926 - Aug 14, 2020
Elaine Mofchum Loring of Sarasota, FL. and formerly of Williamsburg, Virginia passed away at Tidewell Hospice on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Sarasota at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Loring; devoted mother of Alan (Sue) of Sarasota, Fl. and Susan of Frederick, Md.; loving grandmother of Justin(Kelly Devereaux) of N.Y.C., Whitney of Arlington, Virginia. and Brian (Maile) of Austin, Texas. Elaine is also survived by her great- grandchildren Emory and Barrett of Austin, Texas. Burial was held privately at Williamsburg Memorial Gardens in Williamsburg, Va. on August 21, 2020. Elaine was born in Boston and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the following : Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 8th Ave. 16th Fl New York,N.Y.10001. (www.alzfdn.org); Hollins Communications Research Institute 7851 Enon Dr. Roanoke, Va.24019. (www.stuttering.org); Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Dept. 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, Fl. 34238 (GivetoTidewell.org)

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
