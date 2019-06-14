Home

Elaine Mintz Obituary
Mintz, Elaine
Nov 22, 1927 - June 12, 2019
Elaine Mintz, 91, of Sarasota, died on June 12, 2019. She was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, in 1927, to Sara and Julius Katsh. Elaine earned a B.A. and M.L.S from the University of Maryland and worked as a law librarian in a Washington, D.C. law firm until her retirement.
Elaine was predeceased by her first husband Milton Prensky, her second husband Fred Mintz, her sister Frances Bannon, and two brothers, Melvin and Seymour Katsh. She is survived by her daughter Susan Prensky, son Neal Prensky and his wife Thelma, step-daughter Susan Super and her husband Randall, step-son Robert Mintz and his wife Judith, grandson Daniel Mintz and his wife Margie, grandson Michael Mintz and his wife Sabrina Lei, great-grandchildren Samuel and Anna Mintz, and several nieces and nephews. Among these is Sandy Hirbour, who called her auntie every night to see if all was well.
Elaine was very grateful for the friends she made at the bi-weekly Shabbat services at Bay Village and for her other friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota.
Memorial donations may be made to Temple Sinai, 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34231.
Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 14 to June 15, 2019
