Moore, Elaine
January 29,1953 - April 4, 2019
Elaine Moore of Venice passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side. She encountered many adversities in her short life and battled them with courage and determination. She overcame these challenges with the healing power of generosity and kindness touching many lives along the way. Elaine worked as a substitute teacher at VHS for the last 16 years giving her all to the job and her students. Throughout her life she was involved in the community through CCD at Epiphany, Hospice volunteer, Divine Hearts Club, Women's Sertoma and a guardian angel of Venice YMCA Preschool. She was predeceased by her son Michael, survived by her spouse of 42 years Don, son Daniel (Elizabeth) and granddaughter Aubrey. Funeral mass will take place at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Epiphany Cathedral Venice followed by burial in the Memorial Garden. Upon completion of the services there will be a Celebration of Life at Pelican Pointe Clubhouse 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Venice YMCA Preschool and Women's Sertoma Club of Venice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019