Schwartzman, Elaine P.
Aug. 16, 1932 - Nov. 7, 2019
Elaine passed away on November 7, 2019 after a long illness at Anchin Assisted Living and Memory Care at Aviva and Brookdale Palmer Ranch. She was educated in the public schools of Indiana. After graduation from high school in South Bend, she and her mother moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where she attended the University of Cincinnati, receiving a bachelor of arts degree in education in 1953. She taught first grade in Cincinnati Public Schools while her husband, Allan, completed his studies at the Hebrew Union College in 1955.
Together, they served communities – Newport News, VA, Greenville and Vicksburg, MS until retiring in 1989 when they moved to Sarasota.
Mrs. Schwartzman taught first grade in the Mississippi public schools for 25 years. That was the era when the state was required to begin integration of its public schools. She was on the front line of the struggle for integration. She persevered, and, after some difficult times, the law prevailed and her classes went from token integration in the mid-1960s to full integration.
Mrs. Schwartzman is survived by her son, Emmet, and his wife, Jill of Key Biscayne, FL. Her grandchildren are Alec in Brooklyn, NY and Catie in Gainesville at the University of Florida.
Services will be held at Temple Emanu-El, 151 McIntosh Road on Tuesday, November 12 at 1:00 pm. Burial will be in the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72 on Wednesday, November 13 at 10:00 am.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to Temple Emanu-El or to the , Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., #709, Clearwater, FL 33762.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019