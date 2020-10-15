1/
Elaine Pamela Jaeger
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaeger, Elaine Pamela
Jul 8, 1930 - Oct 10, 2020
Elaine Pamela Jaeger, (nee Mularchuk), passed away peacefully at the Aravilla Assisted Living facility in Sarasota, Florida. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she worked as a secretary at various New York firms including The National Lead Corporation and Fairchild Airplane Corporation.
In 1951 Pam married Warren Harold Jaeger of Washington, Missouri. They resided in Syosset, Long Island for 38 years. During this time they raised four active sons. Pam became a member of the Mercy League, PTA, Cub Scouts organization and was involved in religious education. She enjoyed being a member of the Crescent Country Club, playing golf and tennis. She loved to travel, write and most importantly, spend time with her family.
Upon retirement in 1991, the couple relocated to the Meadows Country Club in Sarasota, Florida. Here she became involved in the Encore Club, Incarnation Woman's Group and Sarasota Welcoming Committee.
The Meadows became a haven of peace and contentment with wonderful new friends and adventures.
She is survived by her sons, Keith and wife Mary of Tavernier, Florida. Mark and wife Susan of Ocean View, Delaware. Scott and wife Patricia of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Christopher and wife Mary of Mt. Sinai, New York. Grandchildren Jennifer, Lisa, Shane, Cody, John, Jackie, Russell and great grandchildren Brennan, Ethan, Reagan and Parker.
The National Cremation Society of Sarasota will be handling the arrangements. No service is planned due to Covid 19. Donations may be made to Incarnation Catholic School, 2911 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Florida 34239.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by National Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved