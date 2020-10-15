Jaeger, Elaine PamelaJul 8, 1930 - Oct 10, 2020Elaine Pamela Jaeger, (nee Mularchuk), passed away peacefully at the Aravilla Assisted Living facility in Sarasota, Florida. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she worked as a secretary at various New York firms including The National Lead Corporation and Fairchild Airplane Corporation.In 1951 Pam married Warren Harold Jaeger of Washington, Missouri. They resided in Syosset, Long Island for 38 years. During this time they raised four active sons. Pam became a member of the Mercy League, PTA, Cub Scouts organization and was involved in religious education. She enjoyed being a member of the Crescent Country Club, playing golf and tennis. She loved to travel, write and most importantly, spend time with her family.Upon retirement in 1991, the couple relocated to the Meadows Country Club in Sarasota, Florida. Here she became involved in the Encore Club, Incarnation Woman's Group and Sarasota Welcoming Committee.The Meadows became a haven of peace and contentment with wonderful new friends and adventures.She is survived by her sons, Keith and wife Mary of Tavernier, Florida. Mark and wife Susan of Ocean View, Delaware. Scott and wife Patricia of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Christopher and wife Mary of Mt. Sinai, New York. Grandchildren Jennifer, Lisa, Shane, Cody, John, Jackie, Russell and great grandchildren Brennan, Ethan, Reagan and Parker.The National Cremation Society of Sarasota will be handling the arrangements. No service is planned due to Covid 19. Donations may be made to Incarnation Catholic School, 2911 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Florida 34239.