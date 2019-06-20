Home

Elaine Saprito


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elaine Saprito Obituary
Saprito, Elaine
Nov 29,1939 - June 7, 2019
Survived by daughter Lisa Saprito-Wade, son Joseph Saprito. Grandchildren Nicole Lippe-Ferguson, Anthony Saprito, Tyler Saprito-Williams, Alexis Saprito-Johnson. Great grandchildren Leda, Harper, and Landon. Brother William Walker, sister Deforest Walker. Predeceased by son David Saprito. Memorial donations can be made to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) or other mental health charities.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 20 to June 22, 2019
