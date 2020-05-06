Or Copy this URL to Share

Edwards, Elder John Henry

May 7, 1934 - May 3, 2020

Elder John Henry Edwards, 85, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 3, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Skyway Memorial Gardens with Interment following Graveside Services. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.



