Elder John Henry Edwards
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elder's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwards, Elder John Henry
May 7, 1934 - May 3, 2020
Elder John Henry Edwards, 85, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 3, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Skyway Memorial Gardens with Interment following Graveside Services. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved