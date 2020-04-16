|
Scriven, Eldon
Sep 12, 1936 - Apr 12, 1936
Eldon went to be with the Lord on April 12 2020 at the age of 83. Eldon is survived by his wife Marylin, Son Daniel (Marybeth), Daughter Lauri Mailloux (Marc), Daughter Sherri Dorso (Peter). Grandchildren: Jennifer, Kaleigh, David, Daniel, Margie, Marc, Brooke, Michael, and Anthony and 6 Great-Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father Dewayne and Alma Scriven, Son Douglas, and Grandson Andrew. Eldon served four years in the Air Force as an instructor. He co-owned and operated Midas Muffler Shop for 32 years. Also worked at Windemuller Tech Services for 15 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and boating with friends and family. Eldon will be deeply missed by all. Service will be held at The National Cemetery on a future date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020